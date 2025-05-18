Giannis Antetokounmpo fuels Knicks trade rumors with direct answer to fan's question

Besides the New York Knicks making the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, the talk of the NBA is Giannis Antetokounmpo. "The Greek Freak" is reportedly contemplating his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, and his recent answer to a fan's question might send Knicks fans into nirvana.

Amid the trade rumors surrounding his tenure in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo began answering questions in a random question-and-answer session on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One fan asked Giannis what his favorite city to play in on the road was, and his answer was New York.

Of course, the first thing that came to many fans' minds is the New York Knicks. They have not been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but if they fail to win the NBA championship, maybe they could explore acquiring the two-time NBA MVP from Milwaukee.

The Knicks have a bunch of players, such as OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson, to offer to the Bucks. However, it's also worth pointing out that there is one more team in New York, the Brooklyn Nets.

Unlike the Knicks, the Nets have a bunch of first-round picks, which are ideal assets for a rebuilding team. Brooklyn has a whopping 12 first-round picks from 2025 to 2030, including five in this year's upcoming draft. However, they don't have a roster ready for contention.

However, the Knicks and Nets are not the only teams that could be linked to Giannis. Some teams to watch out for, according to NBC Sports, include the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat. The OKC Thunder could be thrown in there if they fail to get past the Denver Nuggets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to meet with Bucks execs

Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to meet with Bucks execs. (Photo: IMAGN)

According to TNT's Chris Haynes, Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to meet with the Milwaukee Bucks later this week. Antetokounmpo reportedly wants to discuss the direction where the Bucks want to go, with Damian Lillard's injury and the team's financial flexibility in question.

"The Greek Freak" has stayed loyal to the Bucks, bringing an NBA championship in 2021 and ending a 50-year drought. However, back-to-back first-round exits mean that the Bucks are not doing their best to get as much out of Antetokounmpo's prime.

There's no denying that Giannis is still among the Top 3 players in the world, but the talent surrounding him might not be able to help him succeed, or at least go further in the playoffs. Lillard's likely out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles, while Kyle Kuzma is the only tradeable asset not named Giannis.

