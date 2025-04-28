Giannis Antetokounmpo gets candid on "mentally tough" Damian Lillard

During the postgame interview after the 129-103 Game 4 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo got candid about his teammate Damian Lillard's injury in the game.

Ad

Antetokounmpo shared his initial thoughts when he saw Lillard go down midway through the first quarter.

"You see him down, and the first thought is, 'Come on, get up,'" Giannis said, recalling the moment. "When you see him limping and unable to walk on his own, you kind of know it’s serious."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Antetokounmpo addressed Lillard's mental toughness as he shared confidence in his teammate's ability to overcome the unfortunate obstacle.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It's hard being in his position, but he's one of the toughest, mentally toughest guys I've ever been around, and that's why he is who he is, and I think he's going to overcome every obstacle that's going to be in front of him," Antetokounmpo said.

"No matter what the obstacle is for him, he's going to overcome, and we're going to help him overcome."

Ad

Ad

Damian Lillard recorded two rebounds and two assists before suffering a lower left leg injury. It's feared to be an Achilles tendon tear that could not only end his season but also cost him much of next season.

Lillard will have an MRI taken of his lower left leg on Monday to determine the seriousness of his injury. Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers said that "it's not very promising".

Doc Rivers gets candid on Damian Lillard's potential season-ending injury

Damian Lillard's injury was especially crushing, given that the star guard had made his return from deep vein thrombosis earlier in the first-round playoff series after missing a month of action.

Ad

During the postgame interview on Sunday, Doc Rivers seemed gutted at the prospect of Lillard having to deal with yet another horrific injury.

"I knew it right away. I feel bad for him. The guy tried to come back for his team. I just feel bad for him," Rivers said.

"This is a tough one, honestly. Blood clot, followed by this. It's just tough. ... He's just such a great freakin' dude. On the basketball level, but more importantly, as a teammate and a father, all that stuff. No one deserves it."

Ad

With the loss on Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks are 3-1 down against the Indiana Pacers in their first-round playoff series. They hit the road on Tuesday to try and keep their season alive in Game 5, likely in the absence of Lillard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More