  Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive help as 6'2" PG ditches $3,000,000,000 franchise with intention to join Milwaukee Bucks: Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive help as 6'2" PG ditches $3,000,000,000 franchise with intention to join Milwaukee Bucks: Report

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 13, 2025 02:44 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive help as 6'2" PG Cole Anthony ditches $3,000,000,000 franchise with intention to join Milwaukee Bucks: Report. (Image Source: Imagn)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to receive some much-needed support following Damian Lillard's departure from the Milwaukee Bucks. Point guard Cole Anthony has taken a major step toward teaming up with the two-time MVP, signaling his intent to join the Bucks.

According to senior NBA insider Shams Charania, Anthony has reached a contract buyout agreement with the $3,000,000,000 Memphis Grizzlies. The report further states that the former Orlando Magic guard is fully committed to signing with Milwaukee and joining forces with Giannis.

Cole Anthony was recently involved in a blockbuster trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. In return, the Magic shipped out Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The deal marked the end of Anthony’s five-season stint with the Magic, who drafted him 15th overall in 2020. During his time in Orlando, the 6-foot-2 guard established himself as a dependable floor general with the ability to heat up from deep.

Anthony’s best campaign came in the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 39.1% from the field. Last season, he appeared in 67 games, contributing 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on 42.4% shooting.

Fans react to Cole Anthony's desire to join Giannis Antetokounmpo

Social media erupted after reports emerged about Cole Anthony’s intent to join Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Fans shared unfiltered reactions, debating how the potential move could reshape the franchise’s outlook.

A fan said:

A user commented:

Another wrote:

A user said:

The Bucks have already made a major splash in free agency this offseason by signing Myles Turner to bolster their frontcourt alongside Giannis. However, the team has also suffered significant losses, parting ways with key veterans Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard from last season’s roster.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

