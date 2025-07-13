Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to receive some much-needed support following Damian Lillard's departure from the Milwaukee Bucks. Point guard Cole Anthony has taken a major step toward teaming up with the two-time MVP, signaling his intent to join the Bucks.

According to senior NBA insider Shams Charania, Anthony has reached a contract buyout agreement with the $3,000,000,000 Memphis Grizzlies. The report further states that the former Orlando Magic guard is fully committed to signing with Milwaukee and joining forces with Giannis.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania LINK Cole Anthony has agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies finalized the buyout with Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips of Excel Sports for Anthony's new opportunity.

Cole Anthony was recently involved in a blockbuster trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. In return, the Magic shipped out Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The deal marked the end of Anthony’s five-season stint with the Magic, who drafted him 15th overall in 2020. During his time in Orlando, the 6-foot-2 guard established himself as a dependable floor general with the ability to heat up from deep.

Anthony’s best campaign came in the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 39.1% from the field. Last season, he appeared in 67 games, contributing 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on 42.4% shooting.

Fans react to Cole Anthony's desire to join Giannis Antetokounmpo

Social media erupted after reports emerged about Cole Anthony’s intent to join Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Fans shared unfiltered reactions, debating how the potential move could reshape the franchise’s outlook.

A fan said:

Brett James @thebrettjames1 LINK Giannis is staying now

A user commented:

NYR Louie ™️ @NYRLouie LINK How much help does Giannis need?

Another wrote:

💫 @NewMediaSports_ LINK He should start with the bucks

A user said:

JBond @jbondwagon LINK Damn Milwaukee really making moves. Cole Anthony would fit right in there by taking Dame’s role

The Bucks have already made a major splash in free agency this offseason by signing Myles Turner to bolster their frontcourt alongside Giannis. However, the team has also suffered significant losses, parting ways with key veterans Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard from last season’s roster.

