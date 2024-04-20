Giannis Antetokounmpo gets real on unfollowing Stephen A. Smith's show

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and divisive analyst Stephen A. Smith had a candid conversation on the Thanalysis Show, hosted by Giannis' brother and Milwaukee Bucks teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo. During their discussion, Giannis admitted that he does not watch 'First Take.'

Things did not start this way for Giannis. He admitted that he used to tune in to Smith's show. However, the Bucks star said that he had to stop because it was a hindrance to his development.

Although, Giannis did admit that he admired Smith's work on his show.

"Man, I like you," Giannis said to Stephen A. "But at the end of the day to be in the top of your game, which I believe you are because before I came to the NBA I knew who you were.

"I gotta give you your flowers," Giannis continued. "Because it's hard to, you know, speak, or give your take about LeBron James, about me, about [Nikola] Jokic, about the team and then still be able to walk out of the studio with your head high. And don't really give two, sorry for my language, two s**ts. So I don't want you to think I don't understand it's hard."

Giannis thanked Smith for coming to Thanasis' show before returning the floor to him.

While Giannis did not elaborate on how or why 'First Take' hindered his development, one possible speculation can be that the ESPN analyst is famous, or infamous, for providing unapologetic and occasionally seething hot takes.

Takes that could distract, or even cause a player's development to be derailed if they allow them to affect their focus. .

Stephen A. Smith tells Giannis Antetokounmpo that he is right for not watching his show

Stephen A. Smith's outspoken style isn't for everybody. He has become a polarizing figure in sports, and players, along with their fans, can turn against him when he passionately speaks his mind.

The 'First Take' host knows this and he admitted on Thanalysis that he doesn't care whether people approve of him or not. Furthermore, he said that the Greek Freak is right for no longer watching his show.

NBA: All-Star Celebrity Game-Shannon at Stephen A

Smith elaborated by saying that he knew that Giannis was out there chasing greatness. According to the ESPN analyst, if there ever was anything that was stopping him from reaching his goals, then he should drop it even if that hindrance was his show.

Moreover, he praised Giannis Antetokounmpo and said that his dedication to his goals is something that he and others can learn from. Finally, he added that what he does is more for the fans than about the players that he discusses.

Stephen A. Smith thinks the Indiana Pacers could beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Playoffs

Stephen A. Smith recently shared his belief that the sixth-seed Indiana Pacers have everything it takes to upset the third-seed Bucks in the opening round of the 2024 Playoffs.

On the eponymous 'Stephen A. Smith Show,' the ESPN analyst cited Giannis Antetokounmpo's calf injury as one of the reasons. He did admit that he had faith in Damian Lillard's talents but that Lillard might be distracted by other issues off the court. He then ranted about the rest of the Bucks' core and how they do not have enough to win their series.

With the Milwaukee Bucks holding a 1-4 record against the Indiana Pacers in the regular season and the possibility of Antetokounmpo missing the series, some fans might be inclined to agree with Stephen A.

