Giannis Antetokounmpo gives honest assessment of taking a 2-hour flight before game vs. Heat

Following the Milwaukee Bucks' home matchup against the Miami Heat on Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo gave his assessment of taking a two-hour flight just a few hours before the game.

During the post-game interview, Antetokunmpo was asked about the Bucks' tough travel schedule, as they traveled from New Orleans to Milwaukee on the same day. The former NBA champion responded that he has played in tougher conditions and hinted that he wouldn't term the situation as "adversity."

"Throughout the day, I was just trying to stay locked in. This is not the toughest conditions that I've played basketball. The only difference is that we had to take a flight.

"At the end of the day, if you call this adversity, I think the team responded very well facing this adversity - that we had to take a flight for two hours before the game," Antetokounmpo said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo elaborated that the team was well taken care of throughout the travel as he detailed all the amenities provided. The two-time NBA MVP concluded that if the situation were to be termed as "adversity," he was pleased with how the Milwaukee Bucks responded to it:

"For me, those conditions are not that bad. I've been in way, way worse conditions in my life, but if you want to call this adversity, I'm very happy and proud of how the team responded. Even though we did all that, we were locked in and came in here to win."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's double-doubles lead Bucks to victory over Heat

Thursday's matchup against the Miami Heat concluded with the Milwaukee Bucks clinching a dominant 125-96 win at home.

Damian Lillard led the Bucks' victory charge with his double-double of 29 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and two steals, while Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for 25 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having one of his best seasons in the league, averaging 31.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 35 games. He's shooting an efficient 60.5% from the field, with the Bucks riding a five-game winning streak and standing fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 25-17 record.

The eight-time NBA All-Star is set to start his ninth NBA All-Star game in February after topping the Eastern Conference's list in all fan, media and player ranks.

