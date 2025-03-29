On Friday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo gave his take on LeBron James's comments about him earlier this week. The Los Angeles Lakers star appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and claimed that the Greek Freak would have scored 250 points in a game in the 1970s.

Speaking to the media at the Fiserv Forum after his team's 116-107 loss to the New York Knicks, the Bucks star was asked about James's statement. Antentokounmpo had a blunt reply to the query and said that comparing eras was "not fair."

"It's a wrong take," Antetokounmpo said. "If I played in the 70s, it would probably be more, 275, not 250. I'm joking. Great compliment, but I don't like comparing eras. It's not fair. If I played in the 70s, how everybody practiced & played, we'd play the same way … The game evolves."

On Wednesday, the Lakers star said:

"You're trying to tell me that Giannis wouldn't be able to play an NBA game in the '70s? Giannis Antentokounmpo would have had 250 points in a game in the 70s."

Stephen A. Smith says LeBron James's statement is disrespectful

Sports media personality Stephen A. Smith was quick to react to LeBron James's comment about Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 250 points in a game in the 1970s. During an episode of ESPN's First Take on Wednesday, the analyst called out James for his comments and deemed his statement as "disrespectful."

"Here is the problem with what LeBron James did, it is still disrespectful to the previous eras," Smith said. "That's him passive-aggressively, yet again, finding a way to take shots because inherently he has a problem with himself being compared to dudes from the previous eras."

Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James have been going back and forth over the past few weeks. This tension between them began after James confronted Smith during a game at the Crypto.com Arena for a statement that the analyst had made about him and his son, Bronny James.

