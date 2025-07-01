Giannis Antetokounmpo not happy with Bucks’ Damian Lillard decision: Report

After waiving multiple All-Star Damian Lillard to sign center Myles Turner in free agency on Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly not happy about the team's recent offseason decisions so far, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Releasing Lillard, who will get paid his remaining $113 million in his contract in a span of five years, allowed the Bucks to snag Turner from the Indiana Pacers, whose team recently lost in the NBA Finals.

Without Lillard, Milwaukee's backcourt rotation got thinner as their current depth chart shows Kevin Porter Jr. as their potential starting point guard for next season.

Meanwhile, signing Turner offset their loss of Brook Lopez to the LA Clippers in free agency on Monday.

The Bucks ended their partnership with Lillard after two seasons. Lillard was initially brought to Milwaukee to be Giannis’ backup star, following the All-Star guard’s legendary career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In their two seasons together, the Bucks never got out of the first round after Lillard picked up injuries in the past two playoff series. In the 2024-2025 season, Lillard averaged 25.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game for the Bucks, whose squad he helped to win the NBA Cup early in the regular season.

His departure leaves a gaping hole in the Bucks lineup as they are now without a star to pair alongside Giannis. Notably, they also traded former All-Star Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma during last season’s trade deadline.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals feelings with Bucks offseason moves with X post

Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed what he has been feeling as the Bucks revealed their biggest moves of the offseason so far. In an X post minutes before the announcement of Damian Lillard’s release from the Bucks, Giannis posted a picture of former teammate Brook Lopez during their 2021 NBA championship celebration.

“I don’t know what’s going on right now, man,” the post reads. “Mood 💯,” Giannis captioned.

Giannis led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title, giving Milwaukee its first NBA championship in 50 years. Since then, the team has yet to return to the NBA Finals and has lost in the first round in the last three years.

Without Lillard, the Bucks are faced with a massive predicament as they continue to build a championship contender around Giannis to please hiim to stay with the squad in the foreseeable future.

