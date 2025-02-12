Giannis Antetokounmpo headlines $13mn investment by athletes for Scoreplay previously endowed by Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already won everything on the court. Now, he's striving to do the same in the business world. Through his venture capital firm, Build Your Legacy, the former NBA champion has now joined a business endeavor previously backed by Kevin Durant.

As reported by Boardroom on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks star has joined a group of investors to help AI-powered sports media company ScorePlay close a $13 million Series A.

The funding was led by Harry Stebbings' 20VC, with backing from Alexis Ohanian's APEX Capital and Seven Seven Six.

This service, used by more than 200 sports organizations, automatically organizes and distributes stats and sports-related content to teams, players and broadcasters.

Notably, his funding round also included Alex Morgan (Trybe Ventures), FIBA (International Basketball Federation), Pat Cummins (Australian National Cricket Team), Ciryl Gane (UFC via LORi6 Ventures), Nico Rosberg (F1 champion), Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli) and Aïssa Mandi (LOSC and Algeria captain).

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to help struggling entrepreneurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo's rise to the top has been unlike any other. He went from sharing sneakers with his siblings to being able to play to signing the richest contract in NBA history.

Now, the Bucks superstar is looking forward to building more wealth while also helping those with big ideas and no platform to bring them to fruition.

That's why he teamed up with his brothers to launch his new VC firm and help others fulfill their dreams, just like he did when he was a young boy growing up in Athens.

“I’m incredibly energized to launch BYL Ventures as a way to give back and support the next generation of visionaries,” Antetokounmpo said in the release. “This fund is not just about capital; it’s about forging partnerships and opening my network to accelerate the growth trajectory for companies.

“I want to help other entrepreneurs, especially those who have faced barriers, to grow and succeed. BYL Ventures will be focused on finding people with big dreams and helping them make those dreams a reality.”

BYL Ventures will reportedly focus on sports and entertainment and is one of the founding partners of Unrivaled, the new women's basketball 3-on-3 tournament.

Giannis Antetokounmpo still has plenty of basketball ahead of him, but he's already getting all set for when his playing days are over.

