Giannis Antetokounmpo can't hide Shai Gilgeous-Alexander feelings after losing MVP honor 

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it abundantly clear that he is all about winning. On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks star posted an over-the-top reaction after finding out that he'd lost an incredibly important race.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the 2025 NBA MVP had already been named — and the winner was not a Greek Freak. In response to Charania's report, Antetokounmpo appeared to bare his feelings.
"What??!!!! Did shams got hacked no way this is true??!!" Antetokounmpo tweeted.
While the abundance of punctuation marks imply a tone of sarcasm in this Tweet, it's hard not to imagine the fire of competitiveness being lit within Antetokounmpo, who last won the MVP award in 2020.
Indeed, the past few months have not yielded many major wins in Antetokounmpo's career. In late March, his Bucks running mate Damian Lillard was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, which caused the All-Star guard to miss a number of weeks.
Lillard managed to return in the first round of the playoffs, but Milwaukee ended up having a brief postseason stint as they fell to the Indiana Pacers via a gentleman's sweep. In Game 5, Antetokounmpo himself guarded Tyrese Haliburton in the Pacers' final possession but failed to prevent the layup that gave Indiana the 119-118 overtime win.
To the credit of Antetokounmpo, who averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game this season, he was named an MVP finalist along with Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. However, the discourse surrounding the award pointed to a two-horse race — and now, it appears that someone not named Antetokounmpo will be bringing home the trophy.
Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to meme alluding to his engagement on social media
While the jury is still out on whether Antetokounmpo was fully serious in his Tweet about the MVP award, he has indicated on multiple occasions that he loves having fun on social media.
On Sunday, a netizen posted a meme that alluded to Antetokounmpo's active engagement with other online users. The Greek Freak reacted to this with a couple of laughing emojis.
A quick scan of Antetokounmpo's X account shows many lighthearted replies to fans' questions over the past few days. It's possible, then, that his response to the MVP news was yet another playful dig.
