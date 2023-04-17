Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star expected to be back for Game 2 vs Heat

During Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat series, Giannis Antetokounmpo took a nasty fall while attacking the basket. He tried to play through the pain at first, but eventually exited the game and did not return.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Fortunately, he's ok Giannis with a scary fallFortunately, he's ok Giannis with a scary fall 😳Fortunately, he's ok 🙏 https://t.co/QaShNkKoUi

Giannis Antetokounmpo played just 11 minutes in the game, and posted six points and three rebounds. Losing their star player completely changed things for the Bucks, and Miami was able to take advantage and strike first in the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since the injury occurred, many have been waiting to hear more about the status of the MVP finalist. Early Monday morning, new information regarding Giannis' availability going forward emerged. During an appearance on "FanDuel TV," Shams Charania reported that he could be in the lineup for Game 2 against the Heat on Wednesday.

"I'm told there is optimism about his avialability for Game 2. It's believed to be a pain tolerance issue that he's got in his lower back. The team wanted to play it safe."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania There is optimism surrounding Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) availability for Game 2 vs. Miami on Wednesday, sources say. From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV There is optimism surrounding Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) availability for Game 2 vs. Miami on Wednesday, sources say. From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: https://t.co/E6GpFdxjaC

The Milwaukee Bucks need Giannis Antetokounmpo if they want to achieve their goals

After coming up short last year, the Milwaukee Bucks want to get back in this title picture this postseason. If they are going to do that, they'll need Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

Luckily for the Bucks, Giannis has already proven that he can play through pain. During their finals run in 2021, he suffered a hyperextension in his knee but managed to stay on the floor. If he is able to get through warmups on Wednesday, he could very well make his return.

If Giannis is unable to convice the team he's good to go, it could completely alter their series and the playoff landscape as a whole. The Miami Heat already beat them once, and if he sits, could potentially go up 2-0 as the series heads to their home court.

Following this unexpected turn, it will be on the rest of the Bucks to keep their finals aspirations alive. Jrue Holiday has been incredible for them all season, and will likely be called upon to step up in a big way. The same goes for Khris Middleton, who missed most of the year battling injury.

Even though they are the eighth seed, the Miami Heat are still an incredibly tough team. If they allow Jimmy Butler to have another big game and steal a win on the road, the Bucks might get put on upset alert.

Poll : 0 votes