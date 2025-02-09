Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks superstar suffers massive injury setback with multi-week absence 

Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a massive injury setback. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar will reportedly be out for multiple weeks with a left calf strain. Giannis has missed the past four games with the ailment. According to insider Chris Haynes, Giannis will also miss the 2025 NBA All-Star game.
Haynes revealed Giannis will miss at least two to three weeks. Giannis suffered the injury before the Bucks' game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
