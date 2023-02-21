Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Expected return and injury timeline

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks got good news on Monday night as he will not be missing an extended period of time after a positive report on his wrist injury. Antetokounmpo injured his wrist during the Bucks' win versus the Chicago Bulls before the 2023 All-Star weekend.

An injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo could have put the Bucks in a tough position going into the back half of the season. Now, it's expected that he's just going to miss a few games and can return once there isn't any pain in his wrist. This is a major sigh of relief for the Bucks as they have championship aspirations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update

Milwaukee is currently in second place in the Eastern Conference, just 0.5 games behind the first place Boston Celtics. In terms of an overall record in the NBA, the Bucks are also just 0.5 games out of that. They've won 12 straight games and Giannis has been a major reason why.

Ever since taking a few days off to deal with his knee injury a couple of weeks ago, he's put up insane numbers. That includes a 36, 35, 38, 24, 54, 34, and 50-point stretch in eight straight games. Not only was he doing what he typically does on the offensive end of the basketball, but he was pulling down rebounds at a ridiculous level and is averaging 12.2 boards per game this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will see how he's feeling throughout the next few days as the team will play their first game after the All-Star break on Friday night against the Miami Heat. Considering that Giannis might not be playing in this one, that 12-game win streak is in jeopardy. However, at this point, the Bucks are more than okay with losing a game if it means that Giannis is going to be healthy when it matters most and that's in the playoffs, which are closer than they seem.

