Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Latest on Bucks' superstar's status vs Pistons (January 22)

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned for the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday after a one-game absence. The two-time NBA MVP looked solid as he produced 31 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals on 62.5% shooting, leading Milwaukee to a 141-135 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Giannis-less Bucks faced a loss for the first time in two games this season during Wednesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, it wasn't a close loss by any means. Despite Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez being available, the Cavaliers decimated the Bucks 135-95.

Giannis continues to have a decisive impact despite a star-studded roster at Milwaukee's disposal. His presence is crucial for the team, and that goes for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons, too.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bucks barely squeezed past the 4-38 Pistons with a six-point win, needing a near triple-double effort from their two-time MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update vs. Pistons

Giannis is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pistons. The former DPOY carried the same status for Saturday's clash between the teams. However, Giannis played that game. A probable status means he's likelier to play than sit this out, so he's expected to suit up.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a right shoulder contusion before Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers. He was a last-minute scratch for that game, as he wasn't on the Bucks' injury report.

It was his first injury-related absence of the season. He's missed only two so far. Giannis missed his first game on Nov. 14 against the Toronto Raptors, citing rest. However, he's had foot and calf ailments this season, which he has played through.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons are playing on the second night of a back-to-back set, having played their first game on Saturday. Both games are in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena.

Monday's game will commence at 7 p.m. ET. Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Detroit will provide local TV coverage. Fans outside the local regions can catch the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

The Bucks are overwhelming favorites to win again, but the Pistons gave them a run for their money in their previous meeting. Alec Burks gave Milwaukee headaches with a 33-point outing off the bench, shooting seven 3s.

Meanwhile, four others had over 10 points. With Cade Cunningham in contention to return (doubtful), the Bucks would prefer to put out a strong lineup, seeing the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard suiting up for this game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!