Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Milwaukee Bucks star avoids serious wrist injury, expected to return after swelling subsides

Concerns regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo's health became quite pressing for Milwaukee Bucks fans considering the impact he has on the team. However, as per an update by The Athletic's Shams Charania, fans may not need to worry as much.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen leaving a game against the Chicago Bulls after injuring his wrist right before the All-Star break. While this raised several concerns regarding his ability to show up and play on Sunday night, the forward made an appearance regardless.

Antetokounmpo's time on the floor was extremely short. After just a single play where he scored a light dunk, Giannis committed a foul and was promptly taken off the floor.

Although he looked healthy for the most part, there was some uncertainty regarding the status of his injury. In this regard, a recent report by Shams Charania offered some positive respite for Milwaukee and Bucks fans.

In his report, Charania wrote:

"Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent further testing that revealed he did not suffer any serious damage to his right wrist, league sources told The Athletic on Monday."

Among other things, Charania also added that Giannis will return once the swelling around his wrist subsides.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury early in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls while attempting to block a shot. Although the superstar left the game at this juncture, the Bucks still managed to keep things rolling.

With a 12-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break, Milwaukee have done a solid job of holding on to its spot in the East.

Considering Milwaukee has seen several players suffer from injuries this season, they have managed to stay afloat behind Antetokounmpo's efforts. Should Antetokounmpo return right after the All-Star break, the Bucks may still look like a force to be reckoned with.

Can the Milwaukee Bucks hold onto their spot with Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Quite frankly, no. The Milwaukee Bucks are a really solid team, but they may struggle to hold onto their spot without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Currently sitting in second place, only half a game behind Boston, the Bucks are one of the hottest teams in the league. With an All-Star in Jrue Holiday and a former All-Star in Khris Middleton, Milwaukee has a fairly star-studded roster. However, purely from a systemic perspective, Giannis played a massive role in their success.

Antetokounmpo's ridiculous average of 31.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game has had a massive influence on Milwaukee's success. While also factoring in the work he does on the defensive end, the Bucks will have a hard time compensating for his numbers.

The Bucks are undoubtedly in a tight race for the top spot. However, they are in an equally complicated position with the teams behind them. With the Philadelphia 76ers only 2.5 games behind and the Cleveland Cavaliers only 4.5 games behind, the Bucks can't really afford to lose games at this juncture. Especially if they want to retain their place in the upper echelon of the East.

However, should Giannis make his return soon, the Bucks can still challenge Boston for the top seed.

