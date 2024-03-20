Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Will 2-time MVP return vs Celtics? (March 20)

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury update is one of the key talking points ahead of Wednesday's epic clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. The top-of-the-table encounter could be a preview of a conference finals matchup. The rivalry has picked up steam this season with both teams reinforcing their rosters.

The Celtics were presumed to be the overwhelming favorites for much of the season. Meanwhile, the Bucks got off to a shaky start, despite the blockbuster addition of Damian Lillard. However, they've seemingly turned a corner after the All-Star break with former Celtics coach Doc Rivers at the helm.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Will Bucks' All-Star return for marquee game vs. Celtics?

Giannis will not play against the Celtics on Wednesday night. He also missed Sunday's 140-129 win over the Phoenix Suns. Giannis will miss consecutive games for the first time this season. He's been relatively healthy, appearing in 64 out of 68 games.

The Bucks surprisingly won three of their four games in Giannis' absence. However, that may not be against the mighty Celtics.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the Bucks' injury report, citing left hamstring tendinopathy. He's been dealing with the ailment over the past few days. Before the hamstring issue, Giannis dealt with ailments to his calf, foot, shoulder, knee, back and Achilles.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return?

There's no timetable available for Giannis Antetokounmpo's return. However, he practiced before the Suns game and on Tuesday for the Celtics. The Bucks could have held him out as they are playing on the front end of a back-to-back. Giannis could return on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets at home.

Celtics overwhelming favorites to beat Bucks

The Boston Celtics have received a massive boost with Giannis out injured for the Milwaukee Bucks. It has elevated their chances of taking a season series lead. The teams are tied 1-1 on the season after the Bucks dislodged Boston 135-120 in their previous matchup on Jan. 11.

The Bucks will require a special effort from Damian Lillard and the rest of the crew to record an improbable win. They got that on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, with Lillard producing 31 points and 16 assists and Bobby Portis tallying 31 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

However, the Celtics defense is much better and could easily prevent Lillard and Co. from having their way. The Celtics could be their own kryptonite in this contest as seen before in a few of their other shocking losses this season.