  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Will Bucks Superstar Play vs. Raptors? (Oct. 24)

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Will Bucks Superstar Play vs. Raptors? (Oct. 24)

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:35 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty
Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty

Giannis Antetokounmpo got off to a hot start in the Milwaukee Bucks' season opener, tallying 37 points and 14 rebounds in a 133-120 victory over the Washington Wizards. Heading into that game, Antetokounmpo had been listed as questionable due to lower back soreness.

With the Bucks set to face the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Antetokounmpo was included yet again in Milwaukee's injury report. This time around, the Greek Freak is deemed probable. The lower back issue is no longer cited, but the Bucks have reported that Antetokounmpo has sustained a left great toe sprain.

also-read-trending Trending

Though Bucks fans would rather not see Antetokounmpo's name anywhere an injury list, the fact that he's been marked as "probable" is a better propect than the "questionable" tag that he had on Wednesday against the Wizards.

As the Bucks' 2025-26 season gets underway, the team is adjusting to life without longtime center Brook Lopez and All-Star guard Damian Lillard. This season, Antetokounmpo will be counting on the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Gary Trent Jr., and newly acquired big man Myles Turner for help with the scoring load.

Heading into the NBA season, Antetokounmpo was a fixture of the basketball community's headlines. This summer, he took part in the Greek national team's EuroBasket campaign. For his dominant performance in this tournament, the Bucks superstar was named to the EuroBasket All-Star Five.

Aside from this, Antetokounmpo also had fans guessing whether he'd stay put in Milwaukee or take his talents elsewhere. He appears to be committed to the Bucks for now, though pundits continue to speculate on his next landing spot.

Analyst calls for Western Conference team to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

On an episode of "The Herd" this week, veteran analyst Colin Cowherd made the claim that the Golden State Warriors would move on from Jimmy Butler sooner or later. Cowherd went on to suggest a Butler-driven trade that would bring Antetokounmpo to the Bay Area.

"I would trade Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, and 4 first-round picks for Giannis. And see if it's enough," Cowherd said.
Antetokounmpo to the Warriors was one of the scenarios floating around this past offseason. At the moment, this trade situation remains closer to conjecture than reality.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
