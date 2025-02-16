Giannis Antetokounmpo joins $197,230,450 star in teasing Slam Dunk contest appearance after Mac McClung's exploits

Mac McClung did it again Saturday, winning the Slam Dunk Contest for the third year in a row. McClung has been the savior of All-Star Saturday night, an event that was once the highlight of All-Star Weekend. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo joined another NBA star in teasing potential participation in next year’s contest.

Heading into Saturday’s event, there was little hype surrounding the main attraction of the night. Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis and Andre Jackson Jr. showed some early nerves, while McClung coasted to his third straight Slam Dunk Contest victory. Castle found his rhythm in the final round, but the Orlando Magic guard showed his confidence from the very first dunk.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Antetokounmpo quote-tweeted Ja Morant's tease about joining next year’s contest. "The Greek Freak" expressed interest in competing — only if Morant, who will be in the third year of his $197.2 million max contract with the Grizzlies, actually joins.

"If you do it. I'll do it with you," Antetokounmpo tweeted.

While creativity has been lacking in recent Slam Dunk Contests, the NBA’s biggest stars have largely avoided participating. LeBron James initially hinted at entering after watching Dwight Howard and Nate Robinson battle it out in 2009, but he never followed through.

The last NBA star to join the contest was Jaylen Brown, who had a poor showing in 2024 when he dunked on streamer Kai Cenat. Antetokounmpo previously participated in 2015 but finished last after scoring 30 and 35 on his only two dunks of the first round.

As for Mac McClung, he is open to returning next year if the NBA invites him. He has a chance to become the only player to win the Slam Dunk Contest four times, breaking his tie with Nate Robinson, who won in 2006, 2009 and 2010..

Mac McClung dominates 2025 Slam Dunk Contest

Mac McClung dominates the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest. (Photo: IMAGN)

Since he was the two-time defending Slam Dunk Contest champion, Mac McClung was the last to dunk in Round 1. Stephon Castle set the pace with a solid dunk, while Buzelis and Jackson Jr. struggled to make an impact.

McClung went big early, jumping over a car to earn a perfect 50. He played it safer on his second attempt, leaping over a person while twisting in the air for another 50. He advanced to the final round against Castle, who regained his confidence after a shaky start.

The Spurs rookie raised the stakes with an impressive between-the-legs dunk. But McClung outdid him with a double dunk — jumping over one person spinning on a hoverboard and another holding a ball on a ladder.

Castle added pressure by earning a perfect 50 on his final dunk, meaning McClung also needed a perfect score to secure the win. The Magic guard sealed it by leaping over Evan Mobley, placing the ball in front of the rim and slamming it home with authority..

