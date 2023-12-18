Giannis Antetokounmpo joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan in extremely rare NBA stat

Giannis Antetokounmpo made history on Sunday in the game between the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP’s 14th rebound took him to 7,162, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in franchise history. Antetokounmpo is now the Bucks’ all-time leader in points, rebounds and assists.

Antetokounmpo’s latest achievement allowed him to join an enviable group that only has LeBron James, Kevin Garnett and Michael Jordan. James (Cavaliers), Garnett (Timberwolves) and Jordan (Bulls) are also the all-time leaders in points, rebounds and assists for the said franchises.

In April last year, Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 44 points in leading the Bucks to a 120-119 win over the Brooklyn Nets. He surpassed Abdul-Jabbar that day as the team’s all-time leader in points. After that game, he said:

“I don’t want to be the guy that only runs and dunks. I’m changing the narrative.”

Antetokounmpo never stopped working on his game. In February this year, he moved past Paul Pressey for the most dimes dished by a Bucks player. “The Greek Freak” achieved the feat in Milwaukee’s 112-100 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo already holds several franchise records for the Bucks. He has the most games, minutes played, field goals, field goal attempts, free throws, free throw attempts, blocks, usage percentage and value over replacement player.

The seven-time All-Star is only 29 and is still in the prime of his career. Before he retires, he may have more records if he remains with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Houston Rockets

The Milwaukee Bucks won their fourth straight game and sixth in seven games after beating the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Damian Lillard was sizzling hot, hitting 11-19 shots, including 5-8 from behind the arc. “Dame Time” ended with 39 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also did his part. The All-Star forward complemented Lillard with 26 points, 17 rebounds and three assists. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez combined for 38 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

The Bucks needed everything they could from their stars. Houston, with their balanced scoring led by Fred VanVleet’s 22 points, pushed them all the way to the end.

The Milwaukee Bucks could extend their winning run to five games when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Fans will be excited to see Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first game against the highly touted rookie Victor Wembanyama.