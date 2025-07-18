Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly threatens his wife with divorce after she goes live on Instagram following Damian Lillard's Portland move

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly threatened to divorce his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, on Thursday. The funny incident happened after she had gone live on Instagram, following Damian Lillard's move to Portland.The hilarious moment between the couple had unfolded after a disagreement about a cockroach in the closet. Riddlesprigger grabbed her husband’s phone and decided to go live on social media, joking that it would “motivate” him to take care of the bug.Antetokounmpo wasn't happy with the blackmail and pleaded with her to get off the live before hilariously asking for a divorce.&quot;Baby, get out of my phone,&quot; Antetokounmpo said, exasperated. &quot;I swear, I'm done with you after this — I want a divorce. I'm not even playing with you.&quot;Still pleading with his wife, Antetokounmpo claimed the cockroach would &quot;go away&quot; on its own before finally snatching his phone back. With the live session happening right after Damian Lillard’s move to Portland, fans flooded the comments section.The guard returns to Portland after spending two seasons with Giannis in Milwaukee. During their time together, the duo led the Bucks to back-to-back playoff appearances and won the NBA Cup. Despite forming a great partnership with the &quot;Greek Freak&quot;, Lillard was waived by the Bucks in July after sustaining an ACL injury in the playoffs.According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, Lillard is set to sign a three-year $42-million contract with the Trailblazers, which will include a player option in 2027-28 and a no-trade clause.However, his second debut will have to wait, as he continues to rehabilitate from an ACL injury.Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly unhappy with the Bucks after waiving Damian LillardGiannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly unhappy with the Milwaukee Bucks after they waived Damian Lillard. Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported the news on July 1 following the guard's exit from Milwaukee.&quot;BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not pleased with the team’s decision to waive Damian Lillard, league sources tell me,&quot; he wrote.The duo shared the court for multiple seasons, playing 116 games together. While their chemistry was undeniable, injuries during the playoffs held them back, eventually forcing the team to waive Lillard despite three years left on his contract.The Bucks have decided to rebuild around Antetokounmpo, using the freed cap space to sign NBA finalist Myles Turner and former Magic guard Cole Anthony.