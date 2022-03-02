"Giannis would destroy Charles Oakley" - Ric Bucher suggests Charles Oakley won't play in a league where Giannis Antetokounmpo comes off the bench

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing amazing basketball in his ninth season in the league, but has received some criticism recently. Former NBA player Charles Oakley was on the “SLAM Magazine” podcast, claiming that Giannis would be nothing but a bench player, back in his era.

Oakley’s comments caught the attention of NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who disagreed publicly – saying that Oakley would be of no match for Giannis. The Greek Freak has already accumulated more awards and accolades than Oakley, who played for 19 seasons in the league.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Giannis would destroy Charles Oakley. So if he thinks Giannis would be a bench player in said league, Charles wouldn't even be capable of playing in that league." @RicBucher on Charles Oakley saying Giannis would come off the bench back in the day:"Giannis would destroy Charles Oakley. So if he thinks Giannis would be a bench player in said league, Charles wouldn't even be capable of playing in that league." .@RicBucher on Charles Oakley saying Giannis would come off the bench back in the day:"Giannis would destroy Charles Oakley. So if he thinks Giannis would be a bench player in said league, Charles wouldn't even be capable of playing in that league." https://t.co/RiZ5w1xoCn

On the latest episode of “Undisputed”, NBA analyst Ric Bucher was in support of Isiah Thomas’ comments, saying:

“I appreciate that Isiah came out and said what he said about Giannis and I’ve been perplexed by this myself. Because it’s not just Charles Oakley, it’s current stars in the league – who have not been willing – and a number of former players who are now TV analysts, who are not giving Giannis the respect he deserves.”

NBA TV @NBATV



gave his take on whether or not Giannis would be a MVP in the 80s/90s on "That dude would dog you every single time y'all stepped on the court." @IsiahThomas gave his take on whether or not Giannis would be a MVP in the 80s/90s on #Gametime "That dude would dog you every single time y'all stepped on the court."@IsiahThomas gave his take on whether or not Giannis would be a MVP in the 80s/90s on #Gametime. https://t.co/6AGagbJUyC

In today’s league, there are many players that come with a lot of talent, explosiveness and what not. But what sets them apart is their desire and capability to win consistently, deliver when it is very crucial and a display of grit along the way. Giannis Antetokounmpo checks all the above boxes and has proved to be clutch as well. Ric Bucher went on to mention that he had his doubts initially, saying:

“I thought he was more statistical than he was champion. I needed to see it in the post season, I needed him to be that go-to guy. I was assured by a number of people who I know who have coached him and played with him – he’s going to get there; he has that grit. And while I had my doubts, he has demonstrated that.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a leader for the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo was exceptional in the 2021 NBA Finals, helping the Milwaukee Bucks return from a 2-0 deficit against the Phoenix Suns to win the series 4-2. In the six-game series, he averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5 assists, including a decisive 50-point outing in Game 6. Ric Bucher went on to weigh in on the disrespect Giannis gets, saying:

“What else does Giannis have to do to prove that he’s not just some foreign player, he’s not just some long agile athlete – he’s got a complete package.”

“Giannis would destroy Charles Oakley. So, if Charles Oakley thinks that Giannis Antetokounmpo would be a bench player, Charles Oakley would not be capable of playing in that league.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly undeterred by the lack of respect as he is on a quest to defend the Milwaukee Bucks’ title. He is playing at a high-level, averaging 29.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and six assists, while being one of the top candidates for the regular-season MVP.

The Milwaukee Bucks (37-25) are 4th in the East and Giannis’ contributions have been monumental to their standings. They have a tough set of fixtures coming up as they face the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns. But with Giannis on their side, it is by no means going to be an easy night for their opponents as well.

Edited by Arnav