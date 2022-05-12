"Giannis Antetokounmpo just pulled off a Lebron James type of performance in the Garden" - Former NBA champion lauds the "Greek Freak" for his scintillating display against Celtics in Game 5

Kendrick Perkins heaped high praise for Giannis Antetokounmpo after his terrific performance at the TD Garden in Game 5. The former NBA champion stated that the reigning Finals MVP pulled off a LeBron James-type performance to help the Milwaukee Bucks take a 3-2 lead in the series.

James has had some of his greatest playoff moments against the Celtics. He has given them a tough time at the Garden in the past, which is why Perkins called Giannis Antetokounmpo's performance a LeBron-esque one.

Giannis, who initially had a few below-par games against the Celtics, showed up when it mattered the most and dropped a 40 point performance in Game 5. Praising the two-time MVP, Kendrick Perkins sent out a tweet, which read as:

"Giannis just pulled of a Lebron James type of performance in the Garden. Carry the hell on…"

The Greek Freak shot 16-27 from the field and made two of his five three-point attempts during the game. He also grabbed 11 rebounds and had a great impact on the game right from the tip-off. The Bucks forward has averaged 33.6 PPG, 12.6 RPG and 7.0 APG in the Conference semifinal series against the Celtics.

With a chance to close out the series in Game 6, the "Greek Freak" will be looking to once again step up to the challenge and help the defending champs beyond the finish line.

Playing without Khris Middleton, he got great support from Jrue Holiday, who executed some clutch defensive plays down the stretch to help the team win Game 5. The team have it in them to repeat as champions and if they play like they have been, it is going to be difficult for the other teams to stop them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes off for 40 points in another close win for the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Five

The Celtics and Bucks came into the game in search of a 3-2 lead in this closely fought series. It was expected to be a tough game as both teams were locked in. Both sides gave it their all knowing that the winner of this game goes on to win the series 82% of the time if history is to be believed.

The first quarter went in favor of the Bucks as they made some great baskets in that period. However, the Celtics responded well with a staggering second-quarter performance, courtesy of some brilliant basketball from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

They had a nine-point lead and looked to have things under control. But the Bucks kept themselves in the game by putting in some great effort in the third quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo was key for them there, as he contributed on both ends of the floor. Despite their best efforts, the Celtics had an 11-point lead going into the penultimate quarter.

With a lot of time still left, the Bucks slowly but steadily started to make their way back into the game. The defending champions were six points down with two minutes left to play, but from there on they showed great character.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was bleeding, but he was unaffected by it and continued playing through the pain. He made a big three with 1:40 minutes left to play. This made it a three-point game and from that point on, Jrue Holiday took things under his control.

Jrue Holiday made the game-tying three in the last minute of play. He went on to block a shot from Marcus Smart and also executed the steal on the final possession.

Holiday's end-game heroics gave the Bucks a 110-107 win on the night. He ended the game with 24 points and also contributed eight rebounds and eight assists, proving his ability on the biggest stage.

