Giannis Antetokounmpo laughs off a fan's 'protective custody' comment for wife Mariah Antetokounmpo in latest post

Giannis Antetokounmpo shared photos from the All-Star break on Instagram. The Milwaukee Bucks star also posted a picture with his wife, Mariah Antetokounmpo, from Stephen Curry’s party.

Captioning his post with a simple “Wifey,” Giannis' social media post led to a wave of reactions from fans, who noticed Mariah’s baby bump.

Social media users trolled the two-time MVP for expanding his family. One particular reaction to the post had the 'Greek Freak' in splits as a fan jokingly suggested that Mariah might need “protective custody.”

“His wife needs protective custody 😂,” the user wrote.

Giannis responded to the comment with laughing emojis.

“😂😂😂😂😂.”

Credits: Instagram (@giannis_an34)

The couple’s pregnancy was announced in late November 2024, two months after their wedding. Antetokounmpo hinted at the news on Instagram, sharing a photo with his wife and captioning it, “Livin’ life on beat.”

The couple are parents to three kids - Liam Charles (five years old), Maverick Shai (three years old), and Eva Brooke (one year old).

Giannis Antetokounmpo wishes to have 10 kids

Having three kids is already a big responsibility for Mariah and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the couple is eager to expand their family. During an Instagram Live session last year, Mariah shared their plans, expressing their desire for a "large family."

"We want a large family. I don't think we're done. We're definitely not done."

In the same video, she also shared insights into their family planning, noting that the NBA star has an even bigger vision. Giannis was not amused when he learned that his wife was interested in limiting their family to six kids.

"Giannis would have 10 if he could. But I think five or six the most," Mariah said.

"Five? You said seven!" Giannis instantly replied from the other room.

Giannis comes from a big family and is no stranger to growing up with a full house. His parents, Charles and Veronica, raised five boys: Francis, Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas, and Alex.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the highest-paid players in the NBA (currently on a three-year, $175 million contract), so providing for a large family wouldn’t be a concern.

