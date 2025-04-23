Giannis Antetokounmpo makes big "Life or death" statement on Milwaukee's season hopes

The Milwaukee Bucks are two games down in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and while NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo says it's not time to give up yet, the moment is a "life or death" situation.

The Eastern Conference fifth-seeded Bucks fell to Indiana 123-115 on Tuesday despite Antetokounmpo's 34 points, 18 rebounds, and seven assists. Antetokounmpo spoke with Bucks beat reporter Eric Nehm about the team's mindset after losing 0-2 in the series.

"It’s not something that you have to panic, but also it’s not something that you have to be loose. It’s life or death. It’s life or death. That’s how it is for me,” Antetokounmpo said.

Game 3 will be a do-or-die scenario for Milwaukee as the possibility of returning from a 3-0 deficit is very unlikely. No team has ever come back after losing the first three games of the series.

Milwaukee last won an NBA championship in 2021, but since then, Antetokounmpo has been frustrated with the organization. He has previously stated that if things don't turn around that he would leave the Bucks to play in a different market.

Therefore, an early first-round exit in the NBA playoffs could spell disaster for the Bucks organization, potentially ending Antetokounmpo's time in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo discusses what has to be done in game three for the Bucks

Antetokounmpo has been unstoppable in the first two games of the first-round playoff series. He has posted a double-double in both games and has averaged 35 points, but more will have to be done if the Bucks want to turn the series around.

Antetokounmpo told reporters following Game 2 that he knows what needs to be done in Game 3 and that he is solely focusing on the upcoming game.

"My mindset right now is game three. I know the f****** deal man. I know the deal. I know what I gotta do," Antetokounmpo said.

Bobby Portis delivered 28 points in Game 2, but Antetokounmpo will need more help to combat the balanced attack of the Pacers. The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks continue the series on Friday at 8 p.m. on NBA TV.

