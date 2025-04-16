Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his feelings known on possibility of not winning second title

There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is a freak of nature and is hard for any team in the league to deal with. However, despite his natural advantages, the Greek Freak has been unsuccessful in recreating his historic 2021 championship run.

Ad

The Milwaukee Bucks won the second championship in franchise history in 2021 after defeating the Phoenix Suns in the NBA finals in six games. Antetokounmpo led that team to a 46-26 record and helped them overcome every obstacle in the postseason. However, the Bucks have failed to return to that stage.

On Wednesday, the two-time NBA MVP joined his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo in an audio-only interview for the "Thanalysis Show," during which the Bucks star shared his thoughts on not winning a second ring.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If I'm not able to help my team win a second ring, I'm letting down myself," Antetokounmpo said. "I really want to win a second one."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Antetokounmpo has been dedicated to helping his team win another title. For the last three seasons, the Greek Freak has been putting up MVP-worthy stats by averaging close to 30 points per game. This season, he is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists on an impressive 60.1% shooting.

The Bucks ended this season with a 48-34 record and secured a playoff spot as the fifth-seed in the Eastern Conference. They are scheduled to face the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. The series is a revenge opportunity for the Bucks, as the Pacers eliminated them in six games in last season's opening round.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo compares himself to Tom Cruise while expressing excitement for being healthy ahead of the playoffs

Last season, the Milwaukee Bucks missed their star player in the postseason as Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined with a calf strain. Despite a great effort from Damian Lillard, the Bucks fell against the Indiana Pacers last season.

Ad

This season is a different story, as Antetokounmpo is healthy to face the Pacers in the revenge matchup. Earlier this week, the Bucks superstar compared himself to Tom Cruise while showing his excitement for the playoffs.

"I love playing in, how can I say, pressure, stressful situations,” Antetokounmpo said per Associated Press' Steve Megargee. “I am like Tom Cruise. Have you ever seen the movies, the Tom Cruise movies that he does all the stunts? I think he gets an adrenaline rush. I love being there again."

However, this time, the Bucks are missing the Greek Freak's partner in crime. Lillard is still out with a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. There is no timeline for his return, and the Bucks can only hope for Dame Time to get back as soon as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More