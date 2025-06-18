Giannis Antetokounmpo makes heartfelt plea to IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat to help launch streaming career: "Help a brother out"

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an offseason to remember. The former champion is making his social media presence loud, with the latest being his attempt at streaming.

On Tuesday, Giannis jokingly proposed a new venture to his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, via @FearedBuck on X. Although she disapproved, the Greek Freak jokingly reached out to popular streamers IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat for help.

“I’m having so much fun this summer, Giannis said. “It’ll be the greatest offseason of all time.”

“Basically I’m having my own podcast without doing nothing,” Giannis continued. “People are out here asking me questions. Should I start streaming? IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat. Help a brother out.”

The 2024-25 season didn’t go as planned for Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks. The situation has put the two-time MVP’s future with the Bucks in an uncomfortable position, with several teams vying for his signature.

Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the trade rumors surrounding his future during a promotion event in Brazil. He said he wanted to stay with the Bucks and lead the team back to the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo slips at Brazil event

Giannis Antetokounmpo was at an event in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on Jun. 9. However, it was raining and before the ceremony began Antetokounmpo attempted to throw down a slam dunk but slipped and fell.

Thankfully, he wasn’t hurt as he got up to his feet. The event was to open a new basketball court in collaboration with “No Brazil.”

