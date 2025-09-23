Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his preference for two-way players known with high praise for Anthony Edwards and $149,505,800 star

Giannis Antetokounmpo is gearing up for what he and the Milwaukee Bucks hope will be a deep postseason run next season.

With the start of training camps around the corner, he discussed the landscape of the league, and praised three two-way players.

Antetokounmpo, a standout two-way player who won the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year award, said he likes players who go 100% in every possession.

He named Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard, who is on a $149,505,800 deal, as players he hopes can make waves in the MVP race.

“My preference is two-way players," Antetokounmpo said, via Sport24. "I like one player, Anthony Edwards. I like him a lot. I like Anthony Davis. See what I mean? I mean, I like (Kawhi) Leonard, I like him a lot. I like guys who can play defense and offense and are dogs.

"When we get on the court, you know they're always going to give 100%. They might not play well, but they're always going to give 100%.”

Antetokounmpo also noted that he believes he, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum are currently the five best players in the world.

NBA insider predicts Bucks to be active on the trade market as Giannis Antetokounmpo pursues second ring

Heading into the offseason, there were questions about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee following Damian Lillard's Achilles tear.

While Antetokounmpo didn't request a trade as some speculated, ClutchPoints' Rohan Brahmbhatt believes the team will be active until the trade deadline.

The decision to waive and stretch the remainder of Lillard's contract allowed Milwaukee to sign Myles Turner. However, the team still needs to find a late-game secondary option to back up Antetokounmpo.

"Turner’s arrival helps defensively and with floor spacing, but it doesn’t solve Milwaukee’s need for a reliable secondary scorer in high-pressure situations," Brahmbhatt wrote on Monday.

"That’s why the trade market will be critical. Milwaukee has the contracts and mid-tier assets to make a deal, and if they want to maximize their remaining championship window with Giannis, the time to act may be this season."

The big question is who the Bucks will pursue as they look to bounce back from three straight first-round playoff exits.

