Giannis Antetokounmpo makes unprecedented suggestion to host 2027 NBA All-Star Game in Asian powerhouse

Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t played a minute of basketball in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game but has been in the limelight over the weekend. He previously tweeted about joining Ja Morant in a mouthwatering dunk contest before claiming that his X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked.

Ad

After the Golden State Warriors’ stint as hosts ended, Antetokounmpo kept the spotlight with another message on X.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar suggested a drastic change to improve the All-Star Game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“2027 All star game should be in Rio de Janeiro or in a city in China!”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Per Front Office Sports, Antetokounmpo’s suggestion includes a Team USA vs Team World Format. He also wants the hosting to be done by rotation between the US and other parts of the world.

The NBA’s falling ratings prompted the league to look for ways to make the game more interesting. This year, the NBA used a mini-tournament for the first time in All-Star history. Instead of the traditional East versus West format or two teams picked by a captain, the league used a four-team setup.

Ad

Next year, the NBA All-Star festivities will go to Hollywood. Instead of the Crypto.com Arena, the event will happen at the $2 billion Intuit Dome, home of the LA Clippers. With the new 11-year, $76 million TV deal kicking in next season, the state-of-the-art venue projects as the perfect place to host the event.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants radical changes starting in 2027. The Phoenix Suns, which will host the event that year, might have something to say about the proposal.

Ad

Fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA All-Star game proposal

With 3.2 million followers on X, it did not take long for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA All-Star game proposal to earn reactions.

“Giannis. I'm not brazillian, but you're right, the NBA 2027 All-Star Game should be in Rio de Janeiro”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“China hosting an all-star game ... what could possibly go wrong ..."

Another fan added:

“Cade Cunningham ain’t traveling all the way to Brazil to play 5 minutes of basketball bro”

@AndySplatz continued:

“It’ll still suck there too.”

@SonOfSamHinkie did not hold back:

“Let’s just move all NBA games to China moving forward”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been tweaking the All-Star game to make it more interesting and exciting for fans. Only time will tell if the league will consider Giannis Antetokounmpo’s proposal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback