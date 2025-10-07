  • home icon
Giannis Antetokounmpo news: NBA insider shockingly reveals Bucks engaged in secret talks with conference rival over bombshell trade

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 07, 2025 12:04 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo news: NBA insider shockingly reveals Bucks engaged in secret talks

According to a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania, the New York Knicks have emerged as the best fit for Giannis Antetokounmpo, should he ask to be traded away from the Milwaukee Bucks. The report states that both teams held talks surrounding a deal for a “window of time” in August 2025.

The Bucks insisted on not trading Antetokounmpo and even if they did, New York never made a strong enough offer for Milwaukee to consider such a possibility.

Unfortunately for the Knicks fans, the team’s trades over the past few seasons, which have resulted in a championship-level roster consisting of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, have come at a cost.

Acquiring all these players has reportedly decimated the Knicks’ assets for a trade surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo. So, while there’s mutual interest between both Antetokounmpo and New York, it will be difficult to reach a deal, especially with the Bucks unwilling to accept less than the two-time MVP’s worth.

Since leading the Bucks to the title in 2021, Antetokounmpo has failed to lead the team past the conference semifinals. Over the last three seasons, the Bucks have failed to advance past the first round.

Amidst the team's struggles, Antetokounmpo has maintained that he wants to play and compete for a second championship, regardless of where that may be.

Sameer Khan

Edited by Sameer Khan
bell-icon Manage notifications