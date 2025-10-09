Giannis Antetokounmpo next team odds: Knicks, Warriors favored to land 9x NBA All-Star in blockbuster move

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 09, 2025 11:46 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo next team odds
Giannis Antetokounmpo's next team odds (Credits: Getty)

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is starting the 2025-26 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, there is still no guarantee of how long he will stay in Milwaukee. Since winning the title in 2021, Antetokounmpo has fallen short of another trip to the conference finals in 2022 and has also failed to win a single playoff series with the Bucks.

Set to turn 31 in December, Giannis has made his wish to compete for another championship abundantly clear to Milwaukee. The Bucks' general manager, Jon Horst, traveled to Athens this offseason to discuss the two-time MVP’s future.

While that led to Antetokounmpo staying put for now, nothing is guaranteed. According to Shams Charania, the Bucks held conversations with the New York Knicks to discuss a potential trade surrounding the 2021 Finals MVP in August.

While the Knicks seem to be the favorites to land the Greek forward, other teams are also in the race. The Golden State Warriors' interest in the player has been well documented. Now, the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors are also in the running.

Here are five teams with the best chance of being Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next destination:

  • New York Knicks (-150)
  • Golden State Warriors (+150)
  • San Antonio Spurs (+250)
  • Miami Heat (+400)
  • Toronto Raptors (+600)
“I’m locked in”: Giannis Antetokounmpo reassures Bucks fans about his future with the team

Since ESPN reported about the Knicks’ conversation with the Bucks, Milwaukee fans have been concerned about their franchise cornerstone’s future with the team. Speaking to reporters a day after ESPN’s report on Oct. 7, Antetokounmpo reassured the fans that he is “locked in” for next season.

“If in six, seven months I change my mind, that’s human, too. You’re allowed to make any decision you want. But I’m locked in. I’m locked into this team. I’m locked into these guys, this group, and to my coaching staff and to myself.”

While he says he’s locked in, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains open to the possibility of moving to another team. As things stand, his future in Milwaukee could come down to how the new-look Bucks fare in 2025-26.

The team has made several changes in the offseason, including the signings of Cole Anthony, Gary Trent Jr., Amir Coffey and Myles Turner. Milwaukee kicked off the preseason with a 103-93 win over the Miami Heat on Monday and will return to action against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

