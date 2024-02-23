Giannis Antetokounmpo outlines brother Thanasis' impact on NBA career amidst questions over his NBA future

Since entering the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo's brohter Thanasis has been the basis of many jokes. However, the two-time MVP recently opened on just how important his older has been in his life and career.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo was a second-round draft pick who has spent almost of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks. The team has gotten criticized over the years for continuing to sign him, saying it's only to keep Giannis happy. That said, the superstar forward doesn't see it that way.

During a recent interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo touched on Thanasis' impact on his life. He feels he wouldn't be the person or player he is without the guidance of his brother.

"My brother, Thanasis. I am the man that I am because of him. Not even close. This guy is… If you could mold the perfect brother. he has to be up there, man," Giannis said.

“Without them, I wouldn't be even close to the man that I am today. I'm not even going to say the player. Who cares about the player? I'm talking about the man, as a father, as a person. I wouldn't even be speaking with you. I wouldn't be even close if I didn't have this in my life.”

Thanasis has played alongside his brother Giannis Antetokounmpo since 2019. The two brothers got to win a championship together in 2021.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis is a constant target for internet trolls

While he's clearly had a big impact on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis' on-court impact is minimal at best. For his career, he is posting averages of 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Because his numbers are low, the Milwaukee Bucks veteran is an easy target for internet trolls. NBA fans are constantly waiting for the next clip to surface to poke fun at the former MVP's older brother.

It is not just fans who target the oldest Antetokounmpo brother, but media as well. Back in September, Shannon Sharpe called out Giannis for having his brothers on the Bucks' roster. Sharpe feels Giannis is hindering the organization's ability to add more talent by continuing to sign Thanasis every year.

"You got your brother's occupying two roster spots. You know good and well Giannis your brohter is probably not going to be playing for any other team in the NBA except Milwaukee and that's only because of you," Sharpe said.

Based on his latest comments, Giannis has made it clear how important it is for him to have his brother around. Because of this, it's likely his NBA career in Milwaukee will go on as long as the superstar forward remains there.

The Bucks are going through their struggles right now, but Giannis is in the midst of another MVP-level season. He is currently averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists.