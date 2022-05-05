"They're just showing bodies; Being active" - Giannis Antetokounmpo outlines major reason for Bucks' struggles in Eastern Conference semifinals Game 2 

It has been a tale of two stories for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in their semifinal matchup against the Boston Celtics. After dominating Game 1, they were blown out in Game 2. So far, this series is shaping up to be one of the best of this postseason.

For his standards, Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers have not exactly jumped off the page. Following his triple-double in Game 1, the former MVP posted 28 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in the losing effort Tuesday.

Following the loss, Antetokounmpo mentioned one area that is causing problems for them early on in this series. That being all the size and length Boston has at its disposal. With Robert Williams returning from injury, the Celtics have an abundance of frontcourt players to try and disrupt Giannis.

Antetokounmpo stated:

"They're just showing bodies. Being active. Being physical."

Led by Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, the Celtics were one of the league's top defenses this year. Their play on that end of the floor sparked their incredible second-half surge during the regular season. It could also be the key to them reaching the conference finals.

Can The Celtics Contain Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics — Game 2

At the end of the day, there is no stopping a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

His combination of size and athleticism has turned him into a nightmare for opposing defenses. That being said, Boston might be one of the few rosters with the personnel to contain him.

The game plan for defending him has always been simple. Due to his weak outside shooting, opponents try to wall off the paint so he can't get easy looks at the rim. With all their size and length, the Celtics are properly equipped to pull this off.

Boston's starting lineup is a mix of old-school and new-school ideology.

They embrace position-less basketball with Smart, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum, while also starting two bigs in Al Horford and Robert Williams. On top of that, they have more size off the bench with Grant Williams.

The Celtics were able to stall him enough in the playoffs years ago, and still appear to be a thorn in his side. Not having Khris Middleton on the floor is hurting the Bucks as well. With him on the sidelines, Boston's defense can focus entirely on Giannis.

As their best player, Antetokounmpo is the focal point of Milwaukee's offense. If the Celtics continue to frustrate him with their smothering defense, the defending champs might find themselves on the ropes in round two.

