Giannis Antetokounmpo picks himself, Nikola Jokic and 3 other NBA players weighing 805 lbs to take on silverback gorilla

The 2024-25 season did not exactly end on a positive note for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Still, the Greek Freak has found time to lighten up and take on certain trends dominating social media.

Ad

On Sunday, Antetokounmpo was asked by a netizen to imagine himself in a fight with a silverback gorilla — an offshoot of the viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate. Specifically, the Milwaukee Bucks forward had to pick four current NBA players who will fight alongside him against the primate. With the battle taking place "in the middle of the jungle with no weapons," which players would Antetokounmpo select?

"Me,Steve Adams, Zubac, Zack Edey,Jokic," he replied.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Three of the four players that Antetokounmpo selected are big men who have made a name for themselves as rim protectors and physical enforcers in the NBA.

Houston Rockets reserve Steven Adams (265 pounds) and LA Clippers starters Ivica Zubac (240 pounds) have spent years getting down and dirty with opposing centers in the paint, while Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey (300 pounds) is only beginning to scratch the surface of his potential. Collectively, these centers weigh a whopping 805 pounds.

Ad

Though Denver Nuggets cornerstone Nikola Jokic is more renowned for his extraordinary skill set rather than his brute force, the Serbian star is nevertheless a force to be reckoned with as far as physicality is concerned. Years ago, Jokic infamously retaliated in an altercation that caused Markieff Morris to miss an extended period.

Having competed against the league's finest in this day and age, Antetokounmpo appears to have made solid picks to accompany him in a hypothetical fight against a silverback.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Michael Jordan and LeBron James in his all-time starting five

Apparently, Antetokounmpo was feeling generous as he fielded a variety of questions from online users on Sunday. One online user asked him to select his all-time NBA starting five, and the Greek Freak obliged:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Antetokounmpo's picks are hardly surprising, as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and the late Kobe Bryant are frequently mentioned in the greatest of all time (or "GOAT") discussion. The Bucks star, of course, knows firsthand the brilliance of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, having battled both icons many times during his career.

If anything, the omission of a true big man and the absence of legendary figures from other decades might cause some fans to take issue with Antetokounmpo's list. However, the greatness of the players he selected is perhaps enough to compensate for those two things.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More