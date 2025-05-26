Giannis Antetokounmpo playfully accuses younger brother of 'copying his whole flow'

On Sunday, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen sharing a lighthearted moment with his youngest brother, Alex Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak playfully accused his younger brother of duplicating his 'whole flow', as he shared a clip of them traveling together.
Similar to his elder brothers, Alex is a professional basketball player and currently plays for PAOK Thessaloniki in Greece. Sharing a clip of him and his brother on Instagram, Giannis playfully charged his brother for copying his style and demeanor. Captioning the story with a short message, the Bucks forward wrote:
"He's copying my whole flow 🙄."
In the clip, Giannis and his brother can be seen travelling in a car, as the nine-time All-Star pans the camera towards his little brother. The former G-League player can be spotted donning his headphones, as Antetokounmpo calls his name to get his attention. Oblivious at first, the 23-year-old is then seen facing the camera before cracking a wry smile.
Alex Antetokounmpo is the youngest of Giannis' siblings and went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He then spent four years in the G-League, where her first suited up for the Raptors 905 before moving to the Bucks' affiliate team, the Wisconsin Herd.
In 2024, he left the G League and moved to European basketball, joining PAOK, where he is still rostered.
Giannis Antetokounmpo shocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP win
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen expressing his shock on X after OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the league MVP. The Greek international was one of the three finalists and was surprised by the announcement.
NBA insider Shams Charania was one of the first people to break the news, as he tweeted about the guard's MVP win.
"Breaking: Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won the NBA MVP award, sources tell ESPN," Chams wrote.
Antetokounmpo expressed his shock over the Thunder star's MVP win.
"What??!!!! Did shams got hacked no way this is true??!!," he wrote.
The NBA MVP was announced on May 21, with the three finalists being Thunder star and Western Conference finalist SGA, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. This was the Canadian's first MVP win of his career.
