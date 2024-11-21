Giannis Antetokounmpo posts celebratory tweet amid rich vein of form and Bucks win: "Dancing to my own rhythm" 

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have had their struggles to start the 2024-25 NBA season, going 6-9 through their first 15 games. With a 122-106 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, Milwaukee notched up their fourth win in five contests.

The Bucks' surge has two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo feeling good. After their win over Chicago, the eight-time All-Star took to X to celebrate his team's second consecutive win.

"Life is just a beat, and I'm dancing to my own rhythm 🕺🏾 🥁," Antetokounmpo captioned his tweet with a photo of himself going up for a dunk versus the Bulls.

Now in his 12th NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a league-leading 31.4 points on 60.1% shooting, along with 12.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

He has been a driving force for the Bucks' recent success as they look to bounce back after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shines versus Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo has plenty of reason to celebrate after his performance versus Chicago. The Bucks star played 35 minutes, scoring a game-high 41 points on 17-of-24 shooting, along with nine rebounds and eight assists. Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez added 20 points and 21 points, respectively, in the win.

Antetokounmpo has had 40 points in his last four games. In Milwaukee's win over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 11, Giannis joined Victor Wembanyama as the second player to record 50-point performances in the 2024-25 campaign.

Wembanyama and Antetokounmpo scored 50 points on the same night last week, while Paolo Banchero had the first 50-point game of the season versus the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 28.

Versus Detroit, Antetokounpo notched up 59 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals on 21-of-34 shooting in one of the best performances of his career.

Per FanDuel Sports, Antetokounmpo has the seventh-best odds to win the MVP award this season, behind Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards and Anthony Davis.

