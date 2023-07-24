Giannis Antetokounmpo puts on a coaching clinic in China ahead of potentially appearing in FIBA World Cup 2023

Ahead of the FIBA World Cup, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been holding basketball clinics in China.

The Greek Freak has yet to declare whether he will be participating in the FIBA World Cup for the Greek National team this summer. However, it would appear the former NBA champion forward is enjoying the opportunity to pass on his basketball knowledge to the younger generation.

Should Giannis decide to participate in the FIBA World Cup, he will join a select group of elite players taking part in the tournament. His inclusion, alongside Luka Doncic, would headline the tournament as elite European-born NBA talent. Giannis' presence on the Greek national team could provide them with a strong chance of winning the world championship in early September.

This year, Giannis Antetokounmpo has had more rest than usual due to the Milwaukee Bucks' early elimination from the NBA Playoffs by the Miami Heat in the first round.

Given this, Giannis may feel well-rested enough to compete in the FIBA World Cup, using the tournament as an opportunity to improve his conditioning and potentially refine his playing style ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers headline Greek preliminary squad

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is yet to confirm whether he will participate in the FIBA World Cup tournament, both he and his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas, are all listed among the Greek national team's preliminary squad.

Giannis' recent coaching clinic took place in Eastern Asia, which could complicate his travel back to Greece and then to Japan if he decides to participate in the FIBA World Cup. To avoid the travel hassle, he might choose to remain in Eastern Asia until Greece's training camp begins, and then join up with his international teammates.

Giannis has expressed his desire to win trophies at every level, and competing in the FIBA World Cup would position him to potentially become a world champion. However, he may also decide to focus on resting his body and improving his game with NBA-level coaches and skills trainers, especially as the Bucks aim to move past a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season.

As such, the Greek national team will continue to wait for Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision - knowing that his choice will either make or break their chances of contending in the coming months.

