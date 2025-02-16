Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts in 5-words to Bucks guard's major claim ahead of 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a staunch supporter of his Milwaukee Bucks teammates, and he'll be cheering on one of them in the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Andre Jackson Jr. is slated to compete in the dunk contest along with Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls, Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs, and defending champion Mac McClung of the Osceola Magic in the G-League.

Jackson Jr. was asked what it would mean to win the dunk contest, to which he responded:

"It would mean everything, as a competitor everything I do is to win. That's my intention, to go into it to win it but to hear that nobody from the Bucks has ever done it makes me want to do it even more"

Giannis Antetokounmpo took to X to leave a five-word response to Jackson Jr.'s interview:

"I came close one year."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is referring to the 2015 Slam Dunk Contest when he competed against Mason Plumlee, Victor Oladipo, and the eventual champion Zach LaVine. LaVine ended up beating Victor Oladipo in the finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammate, Andre Jackson Jr. looks to create history at the NBA Slam Dunk contest

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is scheduled to take place Saturday night around 8 PM EST. Mac McClung looks for a three-peat as Slam Dunk champion after winning the 2023 and 2024 Slam Dunk contests. McClung currently plays for the Osceola Magic in the G-League but will be a member of the Orlando Magic for the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend.

Andre Jackson Jr. is the only player to have played a full season in the NBA participating in the dunk contest. He will hope to fare better than his All-Star teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo did in the 2015 dunk contest. Antetokounmpo lost in the first round and has not participated in the contest since then.

Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls and Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs are both rookie representatives for their respective teams. Buzelis is the 11th pick of the 2024 NBA draft playing for the Chicago Bulls while Castle is the fourth overall pick with the San Antonio Spurs. Both will look to dethrone McClung when the contest gets underway.

No player from the Milwaukee Bucks has ever won the dunk contest and Andre Jackson Jr. will be looking to be the first to achieve this.

