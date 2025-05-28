Giannis Antetokounmpo recruits soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to play in his homeland amid talks of shock exit

These days, the NBA rumor mill is buzzing with speculations about Giannis Antetokounmpo's exit from the Milwaukee Bucks. Ironically, Antetokounmpo himself has recently reached out to another athlete who is potentially on his way out of his current team.

On Tuesday, soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo posted some cryptic words on his Instagram account.

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all," Ronaldo wrote.

This mysterious post has led some netizens to speculate that Ronaldo will not be rejoining his current club, Al-Nassr FC, after his contract with the team expires at the end of the season.

In a series of Instagram comments, Antetokounmpo reached out to Ronaldo with a straightforward request to play soccer in Greece, the two-time NBA MVP's home country.

"Come and play in Greece. Olympiakos, Panathinaikos or Aek, Paok. I am not picky. Whatever you want," the 'Greek Freak' commented.

Just as he's done at every other destination in his storied career, Ronaldo has amassed many accolades and records since he took his talents to Saudi Arabia in 2023. These honors include an Arab Club Champions Cup title and multiple goal-scoring records.

It's not surprising Giannis Antetokounmpo would shoot his shot with Ronaldo, given that the "Greek Freak" is a massive soccer fan who has invested in Major League Soccer. Whether Ronaldo will actually take Antetokounmpo's words to heart is another matter altogether.

NBA insider on the prospect of Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving Milwaukee: "He is in the process of figuring things out"

As for Giannis Antetokounmpo's next move in his career, NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that the nine-time All-Star is still weighing his options.

"He is open-minded. He is, right now, in the process of figuring things out: Is my forever home gonna be in Milwaukee, or is it time to go pursue a championship somewhere else?" Charania said on Tuesday's episode of 'The Pat McAfee Show.'

Charania added that the meeting Antetokounmpo was supposed to have with the Bucks organization has not happened yet. If Charania's report is accurate, the delay in holding the meeting could result in even more ambiguity when it comes to Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee. This might then open the door for other interested parties to land the former NBA champion.

