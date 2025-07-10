Giannis Antetokounmpo refuses to race IShowSpeed potentially fearing loss of brand deals after Ashton Hall's misfortune

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't known as 'The Greek Freak' just because it rhymes. His size is immense and could probably beat the average human being in most physical and sports-related activities. However, even he knows he doesn't stand a chance, and he's the type of person who usually makes smart decisions, especially when it comes to money.
That's why, in a streaming session with internet sensation iShowSpeed, he admitted that he didn't stand a chance against him in a race, which is why he's not going to make the same mistake Ashton Hall made.
"What, (a) race? Nah, I don't want that sh*t," Giannis said, laughing.
When Speed taunted him and told him that "he didn't want those legs," Antetokounmpo claimed that maybe he could have a chance if he worked out really hard, but he still didn't want to go through what Hall went.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"I'm real, bro," he added. "You know, if I work out for like, two years, like, just track and field workouts every day, maybe I have a chance, but like I told you, racing Ashton Hall, you smoked him like four times in a row?"
iShowSpeed beat Hall, who had also become an internet sensation among fitness enthusiasts, four times in a row. Hall's credibility took a big hit as a result. He reportedly lost an endorsement deal with Nike due to unfavorable result from racing IShowSpeed. Thus, Antetokoumpo might be fearing the same.
Vernon Maxwell says Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't want to be in Milwaukee
Giannis Antetokounmpo is enjoying some well-deserved time off the clock in his native Greece, but things might not be going so well for him back in the States.
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the most active teams in the league in free agency, but their decision to move on from Damian Lillard may not have sent the right message.
With that in mind, former NBA champion Vernon Maxwell claimed that Giannis didn't even want to be there, adding that the Bucks are going through a rebuild.
"Yeah, it's a rebuild. They got to cut the cord with Giannis and let this motherf-–er go 'cause he don't wanna be there," Maxwell said on All The Smoke. "You know what I mean? Yeah, they in a rebuilding situation. That s–t, it's all f—ked up in Milwaukee now."
The Bucks haven't made the type of moves a rebuilding team would usually make, but with all the rumors about Antetokounmpo not being on board with dumping Lillard, rumors about his future with the organization won't go away any time soon.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.