"Giannis Antetokounmpo is requesting a trade": NBA fans abuzz as Bucks intend to run it back with Bobby Portis on $44,000,000 deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly reached an agreement on a contract extension with sixth man standout Bobby Portis ahead of the 2025–26 NBA season. Portis, a key contributor for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks over the years, declined his $13.4 million player option in pursuit of a more lucrative deal.
According to senior NBA insider Shams Charania, the Bucks and Portis have agreed to a new three-year, $44 million contract, which includes a player option for the 2027–28 season. Since joining Milwaukee in 2020, Portis has been an integral part of the team’s success, playing a vital role in their 2021 NBA championship run and consistently providing a scoring punch off the bench.
News of the extension quickly sparked buzz across the NBA community. Fans reacted with a mix of excitement and curiosity, with many speculating on how this deal might impact Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the franchise.
Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly puts an end to trade rumors
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name has been at the center of trade speculation ever since the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Although he’s currently in the midst of a three-year, $175.3 million contract that runs through 2027, rumors have swirled about a potential departure due to the team’s continued postseason struggles in recent years.
However, Giannis appeared to quiet those rumors while commenting on the NBA Finals matchup between the Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. In an interview with Brazil’s Coast to Coast, the two-time MVP reaffirmed his commitment to Milwaukee, stating that he’s determined to return to the NBA Finals and he wants to do it with the Bucks.
