Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to former NBA player's wild Josh Hart–Thanasis take

Giannis Antetokounmpo's older brother - Thanasis Antetokounmpo - was cleared to return to action after tearing his Achilles at the end of the 2023-24 season. While Thanasis is a free agent - averaging 4.6 minutes per game in 2023-24 - the way NBA vet Evan Turner sees things, the only thing stopping Thanasis from being Josh Hart is minutes.
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, Turner compared the former Bucks forward to Josh Hart, writing:
"This is a wild take and it has nothing to do with nothing but I believe that if Thanasis got the same amount of minutes as Josh Hart then I think he could be equally as impactful."
While many fans replied to Evan Turner, criticizing the take considering Thanasis Antetokounmpo has never averaged more than 3.6 points per game, the claim caught the attention of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
In response, he shared a series of emojis under an Instagram picture of a screenshot of Turner's post on X (formerly Twitter).
While Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been cleared to return to basketball activities following his Achilles tear, it's unclear whether the Bucks are interested in re-signing him.
Looking at the latest mock trades as the NBA community wonders what's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer
After the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs, mock trades started circulating quickly.
While Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't requested a trade and still has several years left on his contract, the NBA community has put forth a slew of mock trades.
Veteran NBA analyst Bill Simmons suggested that the Bucks and Cavaliers could swap Giannis Antetokounmpo for Evan Mobley on Tuesday.
The move - via Chris Mannix on X (formerly Twitter) - would give Cleveland an opportunity to put a win-now player next to Donovan Mitchell. Conversely, Milwaukee would have a young star to build around.
Another mock trade from Yahoo! Sports has the two-time MVP landing in Toronto, with the Raptors packaging RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and several first-round picks in a potential trade for The Greek Freak.
Of course, there has also been plenty of talk regarding Antetokounmpo landing in San Antonio alongside Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, as well as talk of the 2021 NBA champ going to Houston, Miami, or even Golden State.
With plenty of time between now and the offseason, only time will tell where the "Greek Freak" lands.
