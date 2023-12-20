Giannis Antetokounmpo's $105 Freak 5's make his triple-double fancier

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the NBA and he proved it once again on Tuesday night. This time, he led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 132-119 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Antetokounmpo recorded his 37th career triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, while also adding four blocks and two steals.

He was efficient and effective, shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 1-of-2 from the three-point line. Giannis not only rocked the points table but also added a touch of himself during the game. He donned his triple-double wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 5. The shoe is the latest signature shoe for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP and champion.

Taking to his Instagram story, Giannis uploaded a glimpse of his colorful shoes on the court, which retail for $105.

Antetokounmpo's $105 Freak 5's

The shoe is designed to match his explosive and versatile game, as well as his personality and style. The Zoom Freak 5 features a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot for responsive cushioning, and a rubber outsole with a multidirectional traction pattern for optimal grip.

The shoe also has a unique midfoot strap that provides stability and support and a heel clip that enhances lockdown and comfort.

The Zoom Freak 5 comes in various colorways that reflect Antetokounmpo’s story and identity. Some of the notable ones are the “Gym Red/Metallic Gold,” which pays homage to his team, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the “Oregon Ducks,” which honors his relationship with the University of Oregon. There's also the “Funfetti,” which celebrates his birthday and his love for cake.

The shoe also has some personal details, such as his signature, his logo, and his motto. “I am my father’s legacy,” on the tongue.

The Spurs were unable to handle Giannis Antetokounmpo

The San Antonio Spurs had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo's versatility and athleticism, as he controlled the game on both ends of the floor. He was able to score in the paint, facilitate for his teammates, and defend multiple positions.

Antetokounmpo also showed his leadership and unselfishness. He deferred to his co-star Damian Lillard, who had a season-high 40 points and became the 11th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo praised Lillard after the game, saying that he is, "One of the best players in the world," and that he is "happy to have him on my team."

Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to the best record in the Eastern Conference as they are 22-4 and have won 10 of their last 11 games. Antetokounmpo's triple-double was his fifth of the season and his second in a row, as he also had one in the previous game against the Boston Celtics.

He is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 55.6% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point line. He is a leading candidate for the MVP award and is trying to win it for the third time in his career.