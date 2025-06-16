Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $48,578,208 teammate drops massive claim on Bucks star’s trade prospects 

Giannis Antetokounmpo's $48,578,208 teammate, Bobby Portis, dished his opinion on the Bucks superstar's trade prospects on Monday. Ever since the Bucks suffered a first-round exit against the Indiana Pacers for the second consecutive year, speculation about Giannis' future has erupted.

Several rumors indicated that Giannis will consider his options as he looks to win another championship. With Damian Lillard injuring his Achilles and likely missing most of the 2025-26 season, the belief that Giannis' time in Milwaukee was ending got stronger.

However, Portis thinks that Giannis will ultimately stay put. During an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, Portis explained his thought process, saying:

"Man, I just think that ultimately, when you've been on a team for a decade plus, done so much for a city ... Low-key like basketball in Milwaukee wasn't a thing until like ... Giannis became who he was for real, right.

"So, when you put that much effort into a franchise, that much trust and belief and being loyal for so long ... He bleeds green, man. No matter what's reported."

Portis added that it was "cool" to see a player like Giannis swap teams if it were NBA2K, the video game. However, in real life, it would be "weird" to see a #34 Giannis jersey in a city like Toronto, citing a mock trade he saw online.

"I think he's staying put with the Bucks, that's just my personal opinion," Portis concluded.

Brian Windhorst's latest update on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumor mill

Insider Brian Windhorst reported on Saturday that Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee. He said the league is preparing to see the Bucks retain their superstar, who will not ask for a trade, at least in the short term. The Bucks will look to contend again next year with the same nucleus.

While the Bucks have faced three consecutive first-round exits and two in a row to the Pacers, the East remains wide open next year. Barring injury setbacks, the Bucks could be among the dark horse contenders if they make the right moves to keep the team afloat in Damian Lillard's absence.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a top-three MVP candidate caliber player for the past six years, and that's unlikely to change, pushing the Bucks to give it another shot.

