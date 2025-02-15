Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $48.5M teammate shares insider scoop on team group chat after Khris Middleton trade: "It's kinda awkward"

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks enter the All-Star break as one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference. They will be represented by Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in the All-Star Game. However, the team made a major trade at the deadline, one that made things a bit weird amongst the players, according to Bobby Portis.

Portis has spent half of his 10-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks and serves as the team's sixth man, backing up Giannis Antetokounmpo. Portis has also filled the role of emotional leader in the Milwaukee locker room, rallying the team and providing energy when he comes off the bench. He's got his work cut out with him as the team deals with the loss of Khris Middleton as they welcome Kyle Kuzma.

Bobby Portis, who is in the middle of a four-year, $48.5 million contract (according to Spotrac), broke down the team's reaction to the Middleton trade in the players' group chat. Speaking with Michele Beadle, one of the co-hosts of "Run It Back," he mentioned that at the end of the day, the NBA is a business, even in group chats.

"Yeah, it's kinda awkward," said Portis when talking about the transition the players' group chat undertook. "At the same time it's like, can't really take it personal."

Milwaukee traded Middleton, AJ Johnson and a 2028 first-round pick to the Washington Wizards on February 6 before the 3 p.m. deadline in a move that was expected, but it marked the end of an era in Milwaukee, where Middleton had played the previous 11 years. In return, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks received Patrick Baldwin Jr., Kyle Kuzma and a 2025 second-round pick.

How Kyle Kuzma could help Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks contend in the Eastern Conference

Khris Middleton is a wild success in player development for the Milwaukee Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he hasn't been the same player since injuring his ankle in the 2024 playoffs. Bringing in Kuzma gives the Bucks another ball handler who can create his own shot, taking offensive pressure off of Giannis and Lillard.

Entering the All-Star break, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (29-24) currently hold the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they are just one game behind the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed. With 29 games left in their season, the Bucks will need a boost from Kuzma if they want to have home-court advantage in the first round of what they hope will be a deep playoff run.

