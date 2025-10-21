Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $90,000,000 teammate predicts NBA Europe exodus as he blasts current CBA after Misko Raznatovic’s remarks

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $90 million Milwaukee Bucks teammate, Kyle Kuzma, made a wild prediction on social media. He suggested that the NBA's upcoming league in Europe could attract significant talent in a few years.
Kuzma’s prediction comes after Misko Raznatovic’s remarks, suggesting that the Euroleague needs an authority figure like Adam Silver.
“The Euroleague needs a man like Adam Silver or, before him, David Stern,” Raznatovic said.
On Monday, Kuzma reshared Raznatovic’s comments on his Instagram story and criticized the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement, claiming that it will drive players towards NBA Europe.
“I say the way our CBA is. (👎💩) Most guys will look to NBA Europe in a few years!” he wrote.
Kyle Kuzma signed a four-year, $90 million deal with the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Milwaukee Bucks acquired him from the Wizards in exchange for Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson last season. He is set to earn a salary of $22,410,605 in 2025-26.
The NBA and FIBA have been working together to launch a new basketball league in Europe. Speaking to the media in September, commissioner Adam Silver had said that a 2027 start for the league was “ambitious.” He also emphasized that he wouldn’t want things to extend past 2028 either.
Kyle Kuzma calls Giannis Antetokounmpo a "hack" while reacting to training footage
The NBA shared footage from the Milwaukee Bucks' practice on social media on Monday. The videos showed Giannis Antetokounmpo being mic'd up throughout the session, as he can be heard calling plays and talking trash to his teammates.
Kuzma reposted the footage on his Instagram account and poked fun at Antetokounmpo, calling him a "hack".
"@giannis_an34 A Hack!" Kuzma wrote.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, Kuzma and Giannis Antetokounmpo are under pressure to perform. Since leading the Bucks to the championship in the 2021 NBA Finals, Giannis has not made it past the second round of the playoffs.
Over the last three seasons, he has failed to win a playoff series despite teaming up with All-Star guard Damian Lillard. Kuzma, meanwhile, also hasn't won a playoff series since winning the NBA championship with the LA Lakers in 2020.
The Bucks will tip off the new season against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
