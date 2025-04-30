Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother hits out at Tyrese Haliburton's father over 'disrespectful' verbal spat

On Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. After the game ended, Tyrese's father, John Haliburton, was seen on the court, speaking to Antetokounmpo.

While the two-time MVP initially appeared bewildered by the situation, things escalated with staff members and security guards separating the two amid a heated verbal exchange.

On the latest episode of his "Thanalysis" podcast, Giannis' older brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, weighed in on the situation, criticizing John for talking trash to Giannis instead of celebrating with his son.

"You run on to the court, and instead of going to your son, you go to Giannis and start cussin' and disrespecting," Thanasis said. "So Giannis losing is more important than your son's game winner?"

In response to the situation, Giannis spoke at length about fatherhood and the importance of humility.

Meanwhile, Haliburton didn't defend his father, as he told the media during his postgame press conference that he doesn't think his dad was in the right.

Tyrese Haliburton's dad apologizes for post-game interaction with Giannis Antetokounmpo

After the controversial exchange with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John, reactivated his X account.

After being inactive for three years, John Haliburton used the account to apologize for his interaction with Antetokounmpo after Game 5.

"I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again," John tweeted.

Instead of hiding from the situation, John has faced it head-on. On Wednesday, he spoke with IndyStar, once again apologizing, while taking full responsibility for what he called a "passionate moment." He also shared that Tyrese told him his actions weren't right.

Haliburton and the Pacers will gear up for their second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that has continued to impress this season.

The Cavs are fresh off a dominant first round against the Miami Heat, winning via a sweep and outscoring their opponents by 122 points in the series.

Game 1 is scheduled on Sunday in Cleveland; however, the NBA has yet to announce a start time. Given how involved John has been, it can be expected that the proud father will be in attendance when the series shifts back to Indiana for games three and four.

