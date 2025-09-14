Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks hit out at Alperen Sengun’s harsh critique with timely reminder

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 14, 2025 14:51 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo&rsquo;s Bucks hit out at Alperen Sengun&rsquo;s harsh critique
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks hit out at Alperen Sengun’s harsh critique (Credits: Getty)

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks seemingly replied to Alperen Sengun’s comments on the Greek Freak. After Turkey defeated Greece in their semifinal matchup at EuroBasket 2025 on Friday, Sengun was asked how his team managed to contain Giannis, who was held to 12 points.

Sengun gave Antetokounmpo his props, calling him one of the best players in the world. However, he also had a critique of his skill set, saying that Antetokounmpo is not a “great passer.”

The Bucks star seems to have taken note of Sengun’s comments as he opened Greece’s third-place game against Finland on Saturday with six points, five rebounds and three assists in nine minutes. The Bucks also highlighted Antetokounmpo’s play with the following message on X:

“Giannis is a great passer.”
Edited by Sameer Khan
