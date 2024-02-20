Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fiance Mariah Riddlesprigger reveals what's more impressive than being 8xAll-Star: “Dad is sexy"

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently participated in his eighth All-Star weekend alongside teammate Damian Lillard. The duo were a staple of All-Star weekend, with Antetokounmpo sitting courtside for Saturday's action, where Lillard won the three-point contest. The duo played again for the Eastern Conference on Sunday night, where Lillard won the All-Star game MVP.

When the final buzzer sounded, Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points for a +/- of 17 that saw him go 11 for 16 from the floor. The performance didn't win him his second All-Star game MVP award. However, there was something that The Greek Freak's fiance was more impressed by than his status as an eight-time All-Star.

Mariah Riddlesprigger, Giannis Antetokounmpo's longtime girlfriend and the mother of his children, praised her man.

She posted several photos of Antetokounmpo and their children throughout the All-Star weekend on Instagram and wrote:

"All Star Dad. 8 x All Star is impressive, but you as a dad is sexy!"

Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up on his fiance finding his post-game scratches attractive

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic has drawn attention from fans and analysts for the scratches on his arms during and after games. With his dominant paint game and his frame, defenders resort to swiping at him, often resulting in scratches on his arms.

Giannis Antetokounpo spoke with media members in the week leading up to the All-Star game. And he told them he also ends games with scratches on his arms. The difference? The 2021 NBA champ explained that his darker skin makes them harder to be seen than the scratches on Nikola Jokic.

He also revealed the scratches don't bother him because his fiance finds them attractive.

"I think you see scratches because he has lighter skin than me. I have a lot of scratches on my arms too. My significant other thinks it's sexy so I love it."

The comments raised eyebrows from fans, while others laughed at The Greek Freak's openness.

Now that All-Star weekend is over, Antetokounmpo will shift his focus from friendly competition to pursuing another NBA title. After the Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with Adrian Griffin and hired Doc Rivers, they have struggled to win.

Returning from the All-Star break, the team will want to snap a two-game skid that has seen it go just 3-7 in its last ten. With the postseason right around the corner, the Bucks should get things together in hopes of a championship run.