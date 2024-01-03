Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger gives sneak peek into her 2024's first gruelling workout routine

Giannis Antetokounmpo is entering the new year with his Milwaukee Bucks in second place (24-9) in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, his fiancée, Mariah Riddlesprigger, kicked off 2024 with an intense workout routine with her sister and shared it on Instagram.

Mariah Riddlesprigger's Instagram story

From Riddlesprigger's Instagram story, her 2024 workout seems to consist of various exercises and drills, which can be seen in the sneak peek she shared.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's fiancée, Mariah Riddelsprigger's calling

Speaking with People's Natasha Dye, the Milwaukee Bucks star's fiancée was honest about finding what she was passionate about in life. As she maneuvered her way through personal struggles, she found her calling through the Antetokounmpo family foundation, "Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation."

"For the longest time, I struggled personally," Riddlesprigger said. "What do I want to do? It's hard to find your own identity sometimes because your life is so much them, your significant other, and what they do."

"I'm so much more than just his partner or fiancée," Riddlesprigger added, "and I wanted to find what I'm passionate about. It's taken a while, but now that I've figured it out. It's exciting, and I have so much drive to figure out how I can help other people with our family's platform."

From Mariah Riddlesprigger's comments, she finds it exciting to be working with the foundation and being able to provide support for other people's needs.

In 2021, the NBA star and his fiancée collaborated with CAFF for the "Big Give Back" diaper and fund drive. During November 2023, they were able to distribute 30,000 diapers to 195 families.

Moreover, Mariah also talked about how incredible Giannis Antetokounmpo was throughout the whole process. She mentioned that he is already amazing on the court when he is playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. However, people are not familiar with the kind of person that he is when he is off the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's passion for basketball may be visible daily, but his philanthropic side is less well known.