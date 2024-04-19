Giannis Antetokounmpo's fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger shuts down 2x MVP's critics: “Promise to always give you your flowers” 

Due to a left calf strain, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined for the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. While the injury saw critics dole out their views, his fiancee Mariah Riddlesprigger had a fitting reply on social media.

He missed the final three games of the regular season after falling on the floor with a non-contact injury when the Bucks played the Boston Celtics. However, there is optimism that the forward will return later in the series as he continues to undergo round-the-clock treatment for the injury.

Taking to Instagram, Mariah posted an image of him interacting with his kids, Liam and Maverick Shai. She also had a wholesome caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

I promise to always give you your flowers 34 💛💐

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the regular season averaging 30.4 points on a career-best 61% shooting. His stellar run included 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. In the process, he also became the first player in league history to average 30 points per game on 60% shooting as he made his case for a third MVP contention.

Khris Middleton explains the Bucks' approach in Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence

Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammate and forward Khris Middleton shared his two cents about the Milwaukee Bucks' preparation for the playoffs against the Pacers. According to ESPN, Middleton said:

"Until we know if he's playing or not, we're going to prepare as if he's not playing. Simple as that."

The Bucks will also field a version of Damian Lillard who is not at his 100%. Earlier, the mercurial point guard missed Tuesday's practice session with groin and adductor soreness that he's battled in the final few games of the regular season.

The injury blows couldn't have been at a worse time for Milwaukee as they play a side that's had their number in the regular season. Indiana won four of their five regular-season games against the Bucks this edition. Barring Benedict Mathurin, the rest of the Pacers unit is healthy at the time of writing, and the Bucks will have their task cut out as they take the court without their bonafide superstar.

It remains to be seen at what point Giannis Antetokounmpo suits up for the side, but in the meantime, he has enough support coming in from his family to keep critics at bay.

The Bucks and the Pacers tip off Game 1 at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday (Apr. 21) at 7 pm ET. The game can be watched live on TNT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback