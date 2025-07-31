Giannis Antetokounmpo's former teammate makes stunning MVP prediction for the 'Greek Freak,' seven years after first honor

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s former teammate, Jeff Teague, made a stunning MVP prediction, saying that the Milwaukee Bucks superstar will win the award next season. Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, winning the prestigious award in 2019 and 2020. He was also named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.Teague added that the he will do special things in 2025-26.&quot;I got Giannis on MVP,&quot; Teague said on Tuesday, via the “Club 520 Podcast.” &quot;This is about to be Giannis' best year. There's nobody on his team. He's about to carry so crazy. He about to average 32 (points) 13 (rebounds). He might average 34. 34, 13 and eighth (assists).&quot;Others on the podcast agreed that if Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee to 50+ wins, the award would be his. However, one guest picked Luka Doncic.Antetokounmpo hasn’t dropped far behind his MVP numbers from 2019 and 2020. The only thing that has held him back from winning it again in the last five seasons is the Bucks’ lack of success.With Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard no longer on the roster, Antetokounmpo's’ numbers would likely be better. However, whether that will translate to more success for Milwaukee remains to be seen. He made 67 appearances in 2024-25, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.Giannis Antetokounmpo has finished top five in MVP voting since his first winGiannis Antetokounmpo has been in MVP conversations every season since winning the award in the 2018-19 campaign. He finished first again in 2020, fourth in 2021, third in 2022 and 2023, fourth in 2024 and third in 2025.Antetokounmpo recorded 30.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 331 games over that stretch. He also led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship, and was named Finals MVP in 2021.Having no other superstars on the roster, it's likely that the forward makes a strong push for his third MVP award. With the addition of Myles Turner and Gary Harris, the team may also surprise many in the playoffs.